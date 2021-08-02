Watch as People Flee From Bourbon Street After Shooting [VIDEO]
New Orleans Police say that five people were shot on Bourbon Street early Sunday morning.
A video show those on the popular New Orleans street running from the scene as police arrive.WAFB
The shooting happened at the corner of Bourbon and Orleans before 3 a.m. None of the injuries are believed to be life-threatening, according to police.
We will continue to follow this developing story out of New Orleans.
