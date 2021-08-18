2021 Louisiana Cattle Festival in Abbeville Canceled

Another day, another cancellation.

The Louisiana Cattle Festival & Fair Association made the announcement yesterday that they made the difficult decision to cancel all events of the 2021 Louisiana Cattle Festival, including the pageant, festival, fair, and parade.

The Association released a statement that read in part:

After careful consideration and much upset, the Louisiana Cattle Festival Board of Directors are confident in the decision to support the health and safety of our community, sponsors, vendors, entertainment, and festival representatives and attendees during these troubling and unprecedented times.

The 72nd Louisiana Cattle Festival was scheduled for October 1-3, 2021.

Last year, the festival had to also be canceled due to the pandemic. That was the first cancellation in the festival's history.

The festival board would go on to say that they remain positive and hopeful for potential event opportunities in the next year.