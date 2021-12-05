Take a Peek at Pure Luxury in Louisiana’s 2nd Most Expensive Home

Get our free mobile app

We're pretty sure we've found Brian Kelly, LSU's new head football coach, his new Baton Rouge, LA home!

When I first started researching the most expensive home for sale in Louisiana, I found that I had already featured it, so I decided to look for the 2nd most expensive home on the market in Louisiana. That's when this $14,000,000 Baton Rouge gem popped up on Realtor.com offered for sale by Quinta Cutrer with Burns & Co Inc.

Now I'm not trying to start any rumors here, but if the reports about LSU football coach Brian Kelly's new salary are correct, he could easily afford this home. Check out how the realtor describes it:

Sophisticated Estate in a private enclave sheltered behind a gated entry. Designed for maximum privacy surrounded by oak trees, landscaped 12.5-acre setting. The stylish interior offers extraordinary architectural detail state-of-the-art amenities. Private courtyard, magnificent entry foyer with a double curved staircase featuring a museum-worthy chandelier. The 2-story living room has a wall of windows and 2 specially designed chandeliers which form the centerpiece of the main residence. The extra-large keeping/kitchen equipped gourmet kitchen w/2 islands, an adjacent curved glass sun-filled breakfast room catering kitchen. The first-floor master suite has a sitting room overlooking the pool, coffee bar, rotunda reading area, 2 baths, 2 oversized closets, exercise pool. Double loggias connect the 2 wings of the home. The left-wing includes; guest suite with a living room, a separate staircase leading to a workout and massage room, a craft/computer room, office. The right wing includes the master suite, guest bedroom, office/playroom, media room with special seating, 3 laundry rooms, solarium, additional sitting room. Extraordinary features including; elevator, third story storage area, 4, 800 sqft guest house w/3 car garage 1, 429 sqft cabana, outdoor kitchen, saltwater pool, golf cart path, detached 1, 942 sqft car garage, Crestron 3 control system housed by a separate server room, tons of lighting, stocked pond, privacy, views & much more!

Honestly, I don't even know what some of that means! However, since I can't afford the home, it doesn't really matter. Let's take a peek inside this 25,372 square foot masterpiece!

Take a Peek at Pure Luxury in Louisiana's 2nd Most Expensive Home

