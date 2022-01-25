$5.4 Mil Louisiana House Has Out of This World Star Wars Surprise

Get our free mobile app

The majestic mansion you see pictured above just went on the market for a cool $5.4 Million is all of the proof I need to know that you can be rich in Louisiana and love Star Wars at the same time! I've always suspected that the two weren't mutually exclusive, but I've never seen a Rolls Royce with a Darth Vader paint job. Believe it or not, this gorgeous house is even better!

European Premiere of "Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker" Photo by Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images for Disney loading...

On the surface, you can't even tell that this glorious abode is really a hard-core nerd lair. In fact, I bet a lot of visitors who have had the privilege to stepping inside had no idea what was waiting upstairs. A full-blown, Star Wars inspired movie theater is nestled away inside this cavernous home in Covington, Louisiana - but that's not all!

Day 1 - Rock Am Ring Festival 2010 Photo by Getty Images loading...

If you like live music, you're going to love this: This magnificent mansion and nerd lair is also a music lover's paradise! This house also has a full size stage with lights and plenty of speakers so you can enjoy your own personal concert! There's a huge pool, a guest house, and an incredible stable all on the property! This perfect palace is listed on Zillow right now!

Pretty cool, right? Just wait until we take a tour inside!

Amazing Louisiana Mansion Hides a Star Wars Surprise Here's the proof that you can be rich and a nerd in Louisiana! This amazing mansion just went on the market in Covington Louisiana. On the surface, it is the epitome of luxury - but hidden in this massive mansion are incredible surprises for fans of Star Wars, live music, and more!

This 1928 Louisiana General Store is Now a $700k+ House For Sale This beautiful Louisiana house started life as a General Store way back in 1928! Fully transformed, this incredible homestead is on the market for a cool $729,900!