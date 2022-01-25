$5.4 Mil Louisiana House Has Out of This World Star Wars Surprise
The majestic mansion you see pictured above just went on the market for a cool $5.4 Million is all of the proof I need to know that you can be rich in Louisiana and love Star Wars at the same time! I've always suspected that the two weren't mutually exclusive, but I've never seen a Rolls Royce with a Darth Vader paint job. Believe it or not, this gorgeous house is even better!
On the surface, you can't even tell that this glorious abode is really a hard-core nerd lair. In fact, I bet a lot of visitors who have had the privilege to stepping inside had no idea what was waiting upstairs. A full-blown, Star Wars inspired movie theater is nestled away inside this cavernous home in Covington, Louisiana - but that's not all!
If you like live music, you're going to love this: This magnificent mansion and nerd lair is also a music lover's paradise! This house also has a full size stage with lights and plenty of speakers so you can enjoy your own personal concert! There's a huge pool, a guest house, and an incredible stable all on the property! This perfect palace is listed on Zillow right now!
Pretty cool, right? Just wait until we take a tour inside!