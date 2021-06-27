5 Dog Safety Tips To Know Before 4th of July
Did you know the Top 3 holidays for pet emergencies are Labor Day, Memorial Day, and the Fourth of July? What do all these days have in common? Fireworks, loud scary ones that may have your pet consumed with fear.
The startling scary noises that come from our festivities can cause harm to your pets well being. So many cases are reported of dogs jumping fences and getting loose during outdoor activities this time of year.
Here are 5 things you can do as a dog or cat parent to make sure your pet is safe before the 4th of July celebrations.
1. Keep your pets indoors with the air conditioner running, windows closed, and turn the radio on to help mask the noise.
2. Be aware of pranksters throwing firecrackers over your fence to scare your pet. You're better off taking your pet inside.
3. Give your pets the freedom to hide under the bed, behind the toilet, in the shower, or in the back of the closet. This may soothe them more than cuddling them.
4. Your dog may not want to be a part of the local fireworks show, let them have their chew toys to relieve anxiety at home inside, in a safe environment.
5. If your neighborhood gets rather loud you can talk to your veterinarian about some at-home remedies or tranquilizers. Some animals develop deeply rooted fears of loud noises like fireworks or thunder.
Please remember that spaying and neutering your pets keep them safe. Make sure they're up to date with their shots and have current tags and a microchip.