Golden Retriever in Orange Beach Spooked by Herd of Manatees [VIDEO]
What a close call.
Someone in Orange Beach, Alabama was filming their dog swimming when a herd of manatees came by and spooked the dog.
You can see in the video below that the manatees forced the dog underwater as a number of them surfaced.
Luckily, the dog was not injured here but was shaken up after this very scary experience.
Its owner reports that the scare did not stop "Flip" from getting back into the water the next day, but I'd bet that he had his guard up.
Again, this video, like others we've shared here, should be a reminder to always be aware of your surroundings when out in the water.
Check out this experience that left Flip, and probably his owner too, a bit shaken.
