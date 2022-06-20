Louisiana Man Arrested After Dog Dies From Being Left in Extreme Heat

A Mandeville man was arrested over the weekend after he left his dog tied outside and in the extreme heat.

Deputies with the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff's Office were called out to a residence in the 1500 block of Jasmine Street around 3:00 pm on Saturday due to a report of a dog being left out in the 114-degree heat.

Upon arrival, deputies discovered a deceased dog tethered in the yard without water, shade, food or shelter.

The dog's owner, 27-year-old Christopher Jackson, was arrested.

He was booked into the St. Tammany Parish Correctional Center on one charge of Animal Cruelty. The St. Tammany Parish Department of Animal Services took custody of the dog's body.

Sheriff Randy Smith made the following statement regarding this sad event:

It is extremely hot outside. I plead to all pet owners to please make sure your pets have adequate water, food and some place to go to stay cool. Our pets cannot tell us when they are hot or when they are thirsty. They rely on us to care for them, and in this case this man failed to provide the bare minimum and his dog died as a result.

The St. Tammany Parish Department of Animal Services also had this reminder to pet owners.