’90s Country Band Confederate Railroad in Concert at Sam’s Place in Crowley This Friday, Sept. 17

One of the most rockin' country bands of all time will be playing in Acadiana this Friday night.

Confederate Railroad will be live at Sam's Place in Crowley with opener Colby Latiolais & Ambush on Friday, September 17.

Tickets for the show are on sale now for $30 and are available at this link or at the door (while supplies last). You must be at least 21 years old to attend.

Confederate Railroad first hit the national scene in 1992 with songs like "Jesus and Mama" and "Queen of Memphis." Other hits include "Trashy Women" and "Daddy Never Was the Cadillac Kind."

Overall, lead singer Danny Shirley and the boys have released six studio albums and placed 18 singles on the Billboard Hot Country Songs charts.

The band's most recent studio album, Lucky to Be Alive, was released in 2016.

Over the last couple of years, though, the band has missed bookings and had concerts cancelled due to concerns over the band's name and their logo's inclusion of two Confederate flags.

You may recall a planned performance in 2019 at the DuQuoin State Fair in Illinois was cancelled due to the band's name.

The band didn't back down. Shirley blamed Governor J.B. Pritzker's cancellation of the band at the State Fair on political correctness. The governor's office said that state resources could not be used "to promote symbols of racism," specifying the Confederate flag in the group's logo.