UL Ranked Among Nation’s ‘Best Colleges’ By U.S. News & World Report

The University of Louisiana at Lafayette has received some pretty high marks in U.S. News & World Report's 2022 edition of "Best Colleges."

The University is among the top 391 colleges and universities in the nation, according to the report.

The annual guidebook was released on Monday. It is designed to assist prospective students and their parents with decisions about which colleges to attend.

U.S. News & World Report assessed 1,466 four-year colleges and universities. UL tied with a host of other schools at number 156 in the public universities category and at number 299 in the national universities category.

National universities are those that emphasize research and offer bachelor's, master's, and doctoral degrees. UL is designated as a doctorate-granting institution with the second-highest level of research activity.

U.S. News & World Report compiles rankings based on a variety of factors, including an institution's academic reputation, graduation and retention rates, faculty resources, social mobility, student/faculty ratio, ACT/SAT scores of admitted students and alumni giving.

The 2022 edition of "Best Colleges" publishes school profiles that include information on academic and campus life, application requirements, financial aid, degrees offered, and tuition.

In addition to the national rankings, the guidebook includes rankings in a range of other categories.

Among academic programs, UL earned high marks in the following:

Undergraduate computer science programs - tied for 178

Undergraduate engineering programs at schools that grant doctoral degrees - tied for 195

Undergraduate nursing programs - tied for 221

Undergraduate business programs - tied for 224

UL was also recognized as a top performer in the social mobility category (tied for No. 220).

“The rankings underscore the University’s success in many areas, including its quality, academically challenging degree programs, dedicated faculty members who deliver those programs, and ongoing commitment to providing a campus and learning environment that attracts high-caliber students,” said Dr. DeWayne Bowie, the University’s vice president for enrollment management.