The University of Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns came into the Sun Belt Conference tournament the No. 2 seed, and they've taken that all the way to Monday night's championship game against No. 8 South Alabama.

It's the second year in a row that the Cajuns are headed to the championship game, and under Coach Bob Marlin, it looks like the stars may be aligning for a Monday night victory and an invitation to the NCAA tournament.

The Cajuns earned their way to the championship game after taking down the No. 11 Texas State Bobcats. The Cajuns' defense in the first half set them up for a big lead going into the second half, but the Bobcats managed to close the gap a good bit on a few occasions. Still, the Cajuns led the entire game and held off Texas State for the victory.

The Cajuns' ability to share the ball and spread the points around makes them a tough squad, and that held true for the Sunday night victory against the Bobcats. Jordan Brown at the Forward position paved the way for the team with 18 points on the night, also picking up 6 rebounds. Terrance Lewis had 10 points, with 7 rebounds.

Greg Williams also had 9 points, and Jalen Dalcourt had 7.

South Alabama heads into the championship game in the same position the Cajuns were in last year - an 8-seed looking to upset a top-seeded team. They were able to get there after beating the No. 4-seeded James Madison earlier Sunday night, 75-66.

They had three players over 15 points in that game - Guards Isaiah Moore and Owen White had 18 points and 17 points, respectively, while Greg Parham had 16.

How To Watch the SBC Championship Game

The game will air on ESPN2 at 6 p.m. Monday night, which you can watch live.

You can also listen to the game live on NewsTalk 96.5 KPEL's website or through the KPEL News app. The pre-game show begins at 5:30 p.m., with a 6 p.m. tip-off to follow.

A win for the Cajuns means that not only will they have the Sun Belt title, but an invitation to the big dance. And with March Madness on the way, it's an exciting time to be a Cajun.

