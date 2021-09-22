Aaron Lewis Coming To Lake Charles In Concert Next Month

If you are a fan of the rock band Staind or just Aaron Lewis in general, then get excited because he is coming to Lake Charles next month in concert.

Aaron Lewis is the former frontman for the rock band Staind and in recent years has branched out into a solo career and trying his hand in the country music scene.

Lewis and the band Staind had huge success back in the starting back in the mid-1990s. They had huge hits with songs like It's Been Awhile, Fade, So Far Away, Right Here, and Beleive.

Rick Diamond, Getty Images

In 2010, Aaron Lewis decided to release a solo country album called Town Line. In 2011 he came out swinging with his first single getting some big country music names to collaborate with him for his first single called Country Boy. The song featured George Jones, Charlie Daniels, and Chris Young.

Since then he has released a bunch of country songs like If That Ain't Country, Sinner, Whiskey and You, and many more.

His latest single is called Am I The Only One released this year. As in typical Aaron Lewis fashion, he tells it like it is with his new single.

Lewis will be live at the Golden Nugget's Grand Event Center on Friday, October 8th. The show will start at 8:30 pm and some tickets are still available.