Abbeville Police Arrest 2019 Murder Suspects

Two men are now in jail and facing charges in connection with a deadly 2019 shooting in Abbeville.

According to Abbeville Police Lt. Jonathan Touchet, Davionte Promise and Roderick Guidry, Jr., both 20, are in the Vermilion Parish Jail on second-degree murder charges. Guidry was already in custody on unrelated guns charges. According to the Vermilion Parish Jail inmate database, both are in custody with $0 bond.

Promise and Guidry are accused of shooting and killing Timothy Green. Police found Green's body lying in a roadway in the early morning hours of August 5, 2019. Green was pronounced dead at the scene.

Touchet said investigators recently discovered evidence that led them to Promise and Guidry. They applied for and received arrest warrants for the pair on charges of second-degree murder. Police arrested promise without incident on Monday. Guidry, who has been in jail since July, was rebooked on his new charge.

Davionte Promise (Courtesy: Vermilion Parish Sheriff's Office)

Roderick Guidry (Courtesy: Vermilion Parish Sheriff's Office)

