Abbeville Police Seek Man Who Engaged Them in Standoff

A man is in custody after Abbeville police say he engaged in a standoff with them.

The incident happened around 5:30 Saturday morning at Live Oak Manor.

According to investigators, a camera monitoring service called police after an employee saw a man hitting a woman and carrying her into an apartment. The camera monitoring service employee told dispatchers the man may have been carrying a handgun.

Officers responded and found the victim at the scene. However, those officers could not find the suspect. The monitoring service employee told officers that the suspect never left the area, leading officers to believe that the suspect was still on the premises.

Investigators say officers then set up a perimeter and called other agencies for backup. The Vermilion Parish SWAT unit eventually forced their way into the apartment. A small child was alone in that apartment.

Police are still investigating the case. More details will be released as they become available.

Seven Forgotten Facts About Lafayette The area now known as downtown Lafayette was first settled 200 years ago. While the street grid of that original settlement is the same as it was then, the rest of the city has grown and changed exponentially. Let's take a look at some of those changes by taking a look at some of the forgotten facts in Lafayette history.

Lafayette: 1981 vs. 2021