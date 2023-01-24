Abbeville Woman Dies in a Tragic Crash at Lafayette, Louisiana Intersection, Drugs Discovered in Vehicle
LAFAYETTE, La. (KPEL News) - Deputies were called out to the scene of a fatal crash Tuesday morning at the intersection of West Pinhook and Verot School Roads.
It was just after 1 o'clock this morning when officials with the Sheriff's Reconstruction team believe that 46-year-old Dana Hulin's vehicle crossed the center lane of the roadway.
Public Affairs Director with the Sheriff's Office, John Mowell says that's when Hulin's car hit a three-quarter-ton pickup truck.
Mowell says Hulin died at the scene of the crash. They took toxicology samples which will be sent to a lab. Mowell says deputies found methamphetamine and alcohol in the woman's car.
The driver of the truck was given a breath sample test, and Mowell says the test showed no alcohol. Officers say he also displayed no signs of impairment.