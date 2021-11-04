Acadia Parish Sheriff: We Need Your Help Finding These 4 Fugitive Sex Offenders
In Acadia Parish, there are four fugitives wanted for sex offender registry violations and Sheriff K.P. Gibson is asking for your help finding them.
Three of these men are from Crowley while the other is from Rayne.
Derrick Breaux
Age: 32
Description: Black male with black hair and brown eyes; 5’ 8” in height and weighs 110 lbs.
Last Known Address: 408 Spann Ave. in Crowley
Wanted For: Failure to notify change of address, Failure to provide community notifications, and Failure to notify employment information
Adolph Creighton, Jr.
Age: 50
Description: Black male with grey hair and brown eyes; 6’3” in height and weighs 185 lbs.
Last Known Address: 414 Standard Mill Rd. in Crowley
Wanted For: Failure to register as a convicted sex offender by providing false information
Edward Mott
Age: 45
Description: Black male with black hair and brown eyes; 6’2” in height and weighs 160 lbs.;
Last Known Address: 1206 W. 7th St. in Crowley
Wanted For: Failure to provide community notifications as a convicted sex offender, 4th offense
Charles Dugas
Age: 48
Description: Black male with black hair and brown eyes; 5’9” in height and weighs 161 lbs.
Last Known Address: 502 N. Marie St. in Rayne
Wanted For: Failure to register as a convicted sex offender, 4h offense
As you can see, a couple of these men have multiple offenses. If you have any information on any of these fugitives, please call the tips line at 789-TIPS or download the Acadia Parish Sheriff's Office P3 app on your mobile device to report your tip anonymously.
Your call will remain anonymous. Also, information leading to an arrest can result in you receiving up to a $1,000 cash reward.
