In Acadia Parish, there are four fugitives wanted for sex offender registry violations and Sheriff K.P. Gibson is asking for your help finding them.

Three of these men are from Crowley while the other is from Rayne.

Derrick Breaux, mugshot from Acadia Parish Sheriff's Office

Derrick Breaux

Age: 32

Description: Black male with black hair and brown eyes; 5’ 8” in height and weighs 110 lbs.

Last Known Address: 408 Spann Ave. in Crowley

Wanted For: Failure to notify change of address, Failure to provide community notifications, and Failure to notify employment information

Adolph Creighton, Jr., mugshot from Acadia Parish Sheriff's Office

Adolph Creighton, Jr.

Age: 50

Description: Black male with grey hair and brown eyes; 6’3” in height and weighs 185 lbs.

Last Known Address: 414 Standard Mill Rd. in Crowley

Wanted For: Failure to register as a convicted sex offender by providing false information

Edward Mott, mugshot from Acadia Parish Sheriff's Office

Edward Mott

Age: 45

Description: Black male with black hair and brown eyes; 6’2” in height and weighs 160 lbs.;

Last Known Address: 1206 W. 7th St. in Crowley

Wanted For: Failure to provide community notifications as a convicted sex offender, 4th offense

Charles Dugas, mugshot from Acadia Parish Sheriff's Office

Charles Dugas

Age: 48

Description: Black male with black hair and brown eyes; 5’9” in height and weighs 161 lbs.

Last Known Address: 502 N. Marie St. in Rayne

Wanted For: Failure to register as a convicted sex offender, 4h offense

As you can see, a couple of these men have multiple offenses. If you have any information on any of these fugitives, please call the tips line at 789-TIPS or download the Acadia Parish Sheriff's Office P3 app on your mobile device to report your tip anonymously.

Your call will remain anonymous. Also, information leading to an arrest can result in you receiving up to a $1,000 cash reward.

