Acadiana High Schools Move Football Games to Thursday as Severe Weather Threatens

The Friday Night Lights may have to be turned on early this week, as quite a few high school football matchups in the Acadiana region are moving from Friday to Thursday due to weather concerns.

Abbeville and St. Martinville's matchup is the most recent game to be moved, but a few other games have also been rescheduled.

The bas weather in question seems to suggest Friday will be filled with rain. The Acadiana area, Lafayette in particular, may also see some severe thunderstorms.

As of now, 6 high school games are set to take place Thursday, some already scheduled that way, others moved due to weather concerns. Those games are:

Comeaux at Barbe

Westgate at St. Thomas More

Northwest at Ville Platte

Delcambre at Ascension Episcopal

Acadiana at Carencro

St. Martinville at Abbeville

More schools may decide to reschedule this week's matches. If they do, we'll update this story as it develops.

