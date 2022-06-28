Accident Leads to a Piece of Furniture Catching Fire in Lafayette

It can happen all too often. You have a candle burning, and it gets knocked over.

What happened at a home on Rosewood Avenue yesterday was just a simple accident, but it did lead to the Lafayette Fire Department being called out to the home.

Thankfully, no one was injured in Monday's fire. Lafayette Fire Department Spokesman Alton Trahan says a woman in the home noticed that there was smoke coming from the sofa in the living room.

She immediately called 911, and firefighters were able to put the flames out quickly. The home has moderate fire damage.

As they do, they investigated the origin of the fire and what they discovered is that a young child knocked a candle over, and the sofa caught fire.

The fire was ruled an accident according to Trahan.

Acadiana: Do We Really Know How to Prevent Fire Deaths?