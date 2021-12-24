Shreveport Mayor Adrian Perkins has tested positive for Covid-19.

A brief statement from the Mayor's office says he is "asymptomatic and will remain in quarantine for 10 days."

No other details have been released.

No information has been released about why he was tested or how many people he may have been in close contact with prior to this positive test.

But this could not come at a worse time. Perkins will not be able to attend family gatherings for Christmas for fear of spreading the virus. We wish him well during these next few days.