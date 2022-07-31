Check Out this Airbnb on the Beach in Costa Rica

We recently traveled to Costa Rica and found a great Airbnb on the beach that you have to check out.

This Airbnb is on the Pacific side of Costa Rica in the town of Tamarindo.

Perfect for couples, the bungalows at this Airbnb are big enough for a small family.

Get our free mobile app

Tamarindo is located in the Guanacaste Province on the northwest side of Costa Rica, approximately an hour and a half from the Liberia airport.

The name of the resort is Ocho Artisan Bungalow, and the bungalow we rented was really cool.

Newly remodeled, the feel in the bungalow was that of being in the middle of the rain forest, though it was actually on the beach (lots of great greenery all around the property).

The bed was huge (king-sized) and very comfortable, the room was air-conditioned, and the bungalow is surrounded on 3 sides by glass walls.

A small kitchen, a large walk-in shower (with a very cool shower feature), and NO TELEVISION made the stay perfect.

Ocho Artisan's bar area is actually on the beach (toes in the sand!), and bar and restaurant service are available on the beach and under the tiki-type cover. The drinks are great and the food was fresh and delicious.

The bar did feature a live DJ one night during our stay and, since we had an early start the next day, the thump-thump-thump did keep us up for a bit. Other than that, it was an amazing stay!

Ocho Artisan is within walking distance from most of what Tamarindo has to offer: shops, the beach, great restaurants, grocery store, pharmacy, surf/scuba/motorcycle/golf cart/ATV rentals, and plenty of places for a cold beverage.

Check out some of the pics from the resort's website, mixed in with some of the pictures we took during our stay in Tamarindo, Costa Rica.