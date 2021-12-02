Alvin Kamara, CeeDee Lamb Team Up with Sneaker Politics for the ‘Battle in the Bayou’ Collection

The Dallas Cowboys are coming to New Orleans to face the Saints for a Battle in the Bayou.

Lafayette-based sneaker and lifestyle brand Sneaker Politics is teaming up with superstars from each respective team for a special collection of tees and hats for an amazing cause. New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara and Dallas Cowboys wide receiver (and Opelousas native) CeeDee Lamb are giving back in a very fashionable way this holiday season.

Sneaker Politics

Both players are using the Week 13 matchup to create a special Battle in the Bayou Collection for the New Orleans Saints and Dallas Cowboys game on December 2nd. This collection will consist of limited edition gameday tees and hats, and 100% of the sales will be donated to separate charities for each player.

Sneaker Politics

Alvin’s donation of choice will be going towards New Orleans’ families in need during the holidays. Sneaker Politics will be selecting these families based on their submissions.

Sneaker Politics

If you or someone you know could use some help to put presents under the tree, get groceries for Christmas dinner, or maybe tickets to a game to spend time with those you love, please email giveback@sneakerpolitics.com detailing why.

Sneaker Politics

They will be accepting emails through 12/14/21 and reaching out to the recipients on 12/15/21.

Sneaker Politics

CeeDee’s donation of choice will be going towards The Elephant in the Room, Inc. The charity was founded in 2017 for the purpose of helping others who do not have the courage or knowledge to help themselves deal with the effects of mental health.

Sneaker Politics

Their mission is to promote healthy minds through education and open dialogue surrounding mental health. You can visit their website at www.theelephantintheroominc.org to get more information about their cause.

Sneaker Politics

Stop by the tailgate at Sneaker Politics' New Orleans Decatur Street location on Thursday (12/2) at noon for food, drinks, and a chance to grab pieces from the Battle in the Bayou Collection. There will also be prizes and raffles for upcoming shoe and apparel releases. The collection will also be available at Sneaker Politics' Dallas location.

For those who can't make it to the New Orleans or Dallas location, you can check out the collection here on the official Sneaker Politics website.