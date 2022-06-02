Alzina Toups from Alzina’s Cajun Kitchen in Galliano Has Died

UPDATE (6/29/22): It is with great sadness that we bring you the update that on May 3, Louisiana food legend Alzina Toups passed away.

Original Story: There are countless amazing Cajun restaurants throughout South Louisiana, but there's one that is apparently so good there's a year-long waiting list to get a table.

Alzina Toups is the only employee you'll find at Alzina's.

There is no wait staff, and there's no menu.

Whatever Ms Alzina is cooking when you get there is what you're going to eat.

Just looking at the food Mrs. Toups is cooking in the video will get your stomach growling.

What Kind Of Food Is At Alzina's Kitchen?

As mentioned before, there's no set menu but there are few dishes Ms Alzina is known for.

Spicy Smothered Shrimp, Crabmeat Lasagna, Black-Eyed Pea Jambalaya, quite a few different kinds of gumbos, and her homemade dinner rolls are just a few of Ms Alzina's greatest hits according to louisianacookin.com.

To date, Ms Alzina has written two cookbooks: Cajun’s Joy: Cookin’ and Eatin’ and Cooking for Life: a Cajun Guide to Healthy Eating.

Alzina's Cajun Kitchen is located at 117 E 132nd St, Galliano, Louisiana.

Obviously, don't just pull up and try to go in. As we mentioned before, there's a year long waiting list.

You can give Ms Alzina a call at 985-632-7200 to get your name on the list.

Maybe you'll get lucky and get in early due a cancellation.

If you go, or if you've been there, let us know about it and tell Ms Alzina we said hello!