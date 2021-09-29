Amazon Driver Swats Bug and Accidentally Slings Package on Roof

Amazon drivers, like most people who work for delivery carriers, have to deal with a ton of obstacles such as traffic, dogs, rude customers and even insects. One poor Amazon delivery guy is finding himself famous, virtually overnight, as a TikTok video posted by customer Casey McPerry has gone viral.

McPerry's doorbell came caught the entire hilarious bug-swatting event. There was a bug swarming around the driver's face. He's holding a few small packages that he uses to swat the bug. The driver swats with much vigor and accidentally hurls one of the packages on the roof of the house.

The Amazon driver, as you can tell by the look on his face and the strong language used, is not happy about his losing grip on the package.

The Amazon driver sends a message to the homeowner asking for a ladder.

Hi, this is your Amazon delivery driver. This sounds crazy but I accidentally threw a package on your roof. Do you have a ladder I can use? Amazon Driver

The Amazon driver is being praised by McPerry claiming he found the whole thing funny. McPerry told him, "no problem" and used a ladder to get the package off the roof himself.