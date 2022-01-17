Ambassador Caffery & East Bayou Parkway Closures Highlight the Week – As the Traffic Stalls

Another week, another round of traffic issues in Lafayette to discuss.

Before I get to the closures for this week, I have to point out two areas of progress being made in the Hub City.

The Turning Lights At The Intersection Of Johnston Street And E./W. Broussard Roads

Being able to now turn again from Johnston Street onto E. Broussard and W. Broussard Roads has been a timesaver as crews continue to work on the J-turn project. As someone who travels that area every day, the flow of traffic started improving once those turning lights and lanes were implemented.

New Sound Wall on Ambassador Caffery loading...

The New Sound Wall On Ambassador Caffery

As you can see pictured above, the new sound wall on Ambassador Caffery looks great! Everyone knew that the old one was well, old, and needed to be replaced. And I'm certainly happy for the residents living on the other side of the wall because they are now getting their privacy back as drivers can no longer see into their backyards and homes.

Speaking of Ambassador Caffery Parkway

Ambassador Caffery Parkway between Galbert Road and Eraste Landry Road will undergo a series of lane closures over the next two weeks as Lafayette Consolidated Government's Traffic, Roads, and Bridges Department have assigned crews to make concrete repairs on that stretch from Tuesday, January 18 through Friday, January 28.

The three interior lanes will be closed during the first week and the two exterior lanes will be closed during the second week. Only one through lane will be open in each direction for the duration of the roadwork.

Traffic officials say drivers can expect these delays to happen during peak traffic times. Be prepared.

East Bayou Parkway, google street view East Bayou Parkway, google street view loading...

East Bayou Parkway

The 600 block of East Bayou Parkway (west of Leonpacher) in Lafayette as Atmos Energy Infrastructure Construction will cause that area to be closed from Tuesday, January 18 through Friday, January 21

There will be detour routes available and locals who live in the area will be allowed to pass through.

