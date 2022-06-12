Another Lafayette Restaurant is Set to Close

Another Lafayette restaurant is closing its doors.

It was announced on social media that GL’s Mongolian Grill will be closing its doors.

The last day that the restaurant will be opened will be on Monday, June 13, 2022.

There was no real reason given for the closure on Facebook, but GL Mongolian Grill has been open for the last two years located right in front of the Acadiana Mall.

The Facebook post says, "It has been over two years since we first opened GL’s, Mongolian Grill. During that time, we were inspired to create delicious, fresh food that can be customized to fit people’s tastes and diets. However, all journeys must have an end.”

If you love GL Mongolian Grill don't worry the owners also own New China Buffet & Grill in Abbeville, located at 1910 Veterans Memorial Drive.

You will still be able to enjoy the delicious food that these owners have been serving up. New China Buffet & Grill will offer an all-you-can-eat buffet with a Mongolian grill and with sushi available.

Nine Restaurants We Need In Lafayette