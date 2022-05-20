Dax on Verot School Road Closing its Doors for Good

Another long-standing Lafayette restaurant is closing its doors.

We hate when this happens for a few reasons. Of course, we never want anyone to go out of business and have to find a new source of revenue.

The other reason is personal: I love their plate lunches!

Dax on Verot has been in business for almost 20 years, offering boiled seafood, poboys, daily plate lunches, and Sunday barbeque.

According to the post on its Facebook page, the owners of Dax on Verot have lost their land lease through no fault of their own, as the owners of the property made the decision to sell.

Dax started out as a to-go boiled seafood business in a small building (a self-described "shack") and, through the years, worked their way up to the place they currently occupy. Their menu has grown over the years as well.

The full message from the owners of Dax on Verot:

We are heartbroken to deliver this news, as of June 15th we will be closing our doors for good. We lost our land lease being that the property we are on is being sold. We appreciate your business & support over the last 18 years.

Thanks Acadiana for a great 18 years!!! - Charlie & Kathryn Shank via Facebook

Reaction online certainly isn't mixed; IYKYK!

I agree with Tammy: their rice dressing is some of the best in town!

Daniel had the same thought I had: maybe another suitable building will become available so that they can stay open?

Again, all of the comments were positive.

The Sunday BBQ at Dax on Verot is very good (they still have a few weeks of business left before they close, so get you some!).

Billy kept the conversation light by making the joke that was on the tip of many tongues.

Whatever the future holds for the Shank family, we wish them luck and offer thanks for the 18 years of service and great food.