Lafayette Restaurant Closes; To Set Up at Moncus Park

A decade-old Lafayette restaurant has decided to close its doors but will be setting up at Moncus Park on weekends.

The Rusted Rooster on St. Landry Street has been serving up delicious breakfast and lunch for the past decade and has become a favorite for many.

The plan was to stay open for another month, but a monkey wrench got tossed their way.

Alex Andrade posted to the restaurant's Facebook page this morning, announcing the closure.

Andrade begins, as he should, with a huge "THANK YOU" to his friends, customers, and the customers who have become friends over the years.

He then explains what kind of damage that monkey wrench made:

The decision to close the restaurant was early was encouraged by a persnickety air conditioning unit because, let's face it: who likes to eat in a hot restaurant?

Andrade and his staff were looking forward to spending another few weeks visiting with customers and friends, continuing for a little while to serve up some of the area's favorites.

Andrade is no stranger to the restaurant business, as he is a 3rd generational restauranteur.

Andrade grew up in the restaurant world, with his mother, his aunt, and his grandparents all having restaurants.

His mother, Denise Landry, owned and operated Landry's Cafe' on the corner of Banks and Cameron for several years - long enough for me to have watched Alex grow up and start a family and his own restaurant.

Andrade's grandparents, Bootsie and Galine Landry, owned several restaurants over the years, beginning in the 1950s. The Puddy Tat, The Skunk, and Galine's were all popular in their day.

Andrade's restaurant days aren't quite over, as he has plans to operate a booth at the Lafayette Farmer's and Artisan's Market at Moncus Park, beginning this week:

When I spoke with Alex about any other future plans, he was vague, but he sounds like he is leaving his options open.

With us having to announce our closure, the response tells me that the Rusted Rooster's days might not be over. We will have our booth at the farmer's market, but these changes we are going through are sparking ideas. - Alex Andrade

If I know Alex, his next move will not only be successful, it'll be delicious.

Until then, you can still have some of your Rusted Rooster breakfast favorites on the weekends at Moncus Park.

