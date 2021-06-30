UPDATE:

The Trump Organization’s longtime chief financial officer has surrendered to authorities ahead of an expected court appearance on the first criminal indictment in a two-year investigation into business practices at Donald Trump’s company.

Allen Weisselberg was photographed walking into the complex that houses criminal courts and the Manhattan district attorney’s office at around 6:20 a.m. Thursday.

New York prosecutors were expected to announce an indictment accusing Weisselberg and the company of tax crimes related to fringe benefits for employees.

The Trump Organization issued a statement defending Weisselberg, saying prosecutors were using him as “a pawn in a scorched-earth attempt to harm the former president.”

ORIGINAL STORY:

Donald Trump’s company and his longtime finance chief have been indicted on charges stemming from a New York investigation into the former president's business dealings.

That's according to two people familiar with the matter who spoke with The Associated Press on condition of anonymity. The charges against the Trump Organization and its chief financial officer, Allen Weisselberg, remained sealed Wednesday. They were expected to be made public Thursday.

Trump has said his company did nothing wrong and derided the investigation as politically motivated. The investigation involved benefits the company gave to top executives, including use of apartments, cars and school tuition.

(Story written by MICHAEL R. SISAK/AP)