Arrest Made In Bossier Human Trafficking Case

Looks like the luck from the clover tattooed on his face has run out. Bossier Sheriffs have arrested a man from Longview, Texas on human trafficking charges in Bossier Parish.

Agents with the Bossier Sheriff/Police Narcotics/Vice Task Force went undercover and were able to catch 30 year old Dramian Green and arrest him on charges of, Pandering, Promoting Prostitution, Human Trafficking, and Possession of Marijuana. Green was transported to the Bossier Maximum Security Facility for booking, where he faces a bond of $40,000.

The investigation started after agents got wind of an online ad promoting prostitution. The ad was saying that there was sex for pay at a Bossier hotel. An undercover agent met with the woman from the advertisement and realized that the woman did not want to be there and was visibly uncomfortable. Agents then located Green in the parking lot of the hotel where he was arrested.

Green admitted to Bossier Agents that he was in fact "pimping" the young lady, while travelling and renting rooms. The female victim told agents that she met Green through Facebook, where he had promised to take her on dates and buy her things through messenger. The victim sent Green private photos which he used to advertise her online for prostitution without her knowledge or permission.

The woman was reportedly afraid to run away from Green because he had been violent with her already, and she was afraid for her safety. Green reportedly knew where her family lived and had personal information about her which he used as a threat.

She went on to explain, that when they left Bossier, Green had plans to transport her to Texas where he planned to continue holding her captive while pimping her out.

Agents then put the young lady in contact with Purchased: Not for Sale, to receive counselling and assistance. Their mission is to help women and children experiencing sexual exploitation and sex trafficking.

The Bossier Sheriff/Police Narcotics/Vice Task Force are members of the NW Louisiana Human Trafficking Task Force to fight human trafficking. The task force is led by the U.S. Attorney’s Office Human Trafficking Coordinator, Assistant U.S. Attorney Earl M. Campbell. Earlier this month, he spoke at the Inspiring Women Luncheon - "Human Trafficking: How YOU Can Make A Difference," hosted by the Commission for Women of Bossier City, Inc. Sheriff Whittington had this to say:

“While we live in a good parish here in Bossier, the sad reality is that people are being exploited for sex around the nation and here in northwest Louisiana. Most of these victims have no hope or means to get out of these situations, and partnering with these task forces allows us to combine our federal, state and local efforts to combat human trafficking.”

Anyone who feels they are being trafficked can call the Bossier Sheriff’s Office at (318) 965-2203, your local law enforcement agency, or the National Human Trafficking Hotline at 1-888-373-7888.

