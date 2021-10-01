Arrests Made in Deadly Lafayette Shootings

The Lafayette Police Department says it has arrested more suspects in connection with two summer shootings in the city.

According to Lafayette police Cpl. Bridgette Dugas, four of the five people arrested are teenagers.

Trio Arrested in Thruway Shooting

Jason Pradia, Jr.

Zavion Willis

Jason Pradia, Junior; Zavion Willis; and an unnamed 17-year-old are in custody in connection with the shooting death of Clifton Williams. They are all facing principal to first-degree murder charges.

Another 17-year-old was arrested less than 24 hours after the shooting happened. He was initially booked on a principal to second-degree murder charge. That count has since been upgraded to principal to first-degree murder.

According to investigators, Williams was mortally wounded in the early morning hours of July 24. Investigators say they found Williams dead in the driver's seat of a car when they responded to the call in the 2100 block of the Northeast Evangeline Thruway.

Cpl. Dugas says the investigators working the case believe they have arrested all of the persons involved in this murder. However, the case remains under investigation, and charges against the suspects could be upgraded.

Pair Arrested in Ja'Nya Hebert's Death

Two teenagers are now facing murder charges in connection with the shooting death of Ja'Nya Hebert.

Hebert was shot and killed on July 11 while she sat in a car on Harrington Street. Hebert was taken to the hospital, where she later died.

Cpl. Dugas says investigators arrested a 15-year-old and a 16-year-old on first-degree murder and illegal discharge of a firearm charges in connection with the Hebert homicide case. These teens are the second and third persons arrested in the case. A 16-year-old was arrested in the days after the shooting. He's also facing a murder charge.

According to Cpl. Dugas, police say they believe they have arrested all of the persons they believe were involved in the shooting.

