Lafayette Teen Killed in Shooting

UPDATE (07/12/21 12:30 P.M.)

The Lafayette Parish Coroner's Office has identified the teen as Ja'Nya Hebert of Lafayette.

Lafayette police are searching for the person who fired the shot that killed a 16-year-old on the Northside over the weekend.

It happened around 1 a.m. Sunday on Harrington Drive--in a neighborhood off Martin Luther King Drive.

According to investigators, the victim was sitting in a car when someone began firing shots in the car's direction. One of the bullets penetrated the car and wounded the victim in her back. The victim was taken to the hospital where she later died.

Police say the suspect ran from the scene before they arrived.

If you have information about this case, call Lafayette Crime Stopper at 232-TIPS.