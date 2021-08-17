Attempted Murder Charge for Opelousas Woman After Shooting

An Opelousas woman accused of shooting another woman she was in a relationship with has been arrested for Attempted Second-Degree Murder.

The shooting happened at around 5 o'clock Sunday morning, and the victim was taken to an area hospital for treatment. Chief Martin McClendon says that 27-year-old Kadesia Mott was being sought by police.

Mott eventually surrendered at around 3 o'clock Sunday afternoon after asking to speak to the Chief. He says the two had a physical fight, and the shooting happened.

McClendon says what set off the argument between the two women is still not known.

Mott was booked into the St. Landry Parish Jail. The victim is still in serious condition at the hospital.

The domestic violence incident happened in the 100 block of West Convent Street in Opelousas.

