Baton Rouge Woman Arrested After Stabbing Boyfriend Because He Urinated in Their Bed After Night of Drinking

Here's a crazy story from over the weekend. 25-year-old Briana Lacost was arrested on Saturday after she allegedly stabbed her boyfriend for urinating in their bed.

On Saturday, January 15, East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's deputies were called to a local hospital to investigate a stabbing.

According to arrest documents, the couple had been out drinking heavily and then returned to their home on Meadowview Avenue in Baton Rouge around 3:30 in the morning.

The victim told deputies that Lacost woke him up and started hitting him. He tried to get her to stop but she allegedly continued to hit him.

The victim said he then got up to leave and go to someone else's house when Lacost grabbed a kitchen knife and stabbed him in the torso.

Deputies say the victim's injuries include a punctured lung.

Lacost admitted to deputies she did in fact stab her boyfriend, but it was only after he allegedly choked her during the altercation. She told investigators that she attempted to provide medical aid and rushed the victim to the hospital.

Lacost was charged with attempted second-degree murder and was booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison.