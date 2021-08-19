AUDIO: Coach Discusses Lafayette Little League, World Series

The Little League World Series begins today, but the Lafayette Little League team will have to wait one more day before they can take the field in Williamsport, Pennsylvania.

The Lafayette all-star squad will play their first World Series contest on Friday against Sioux Falls, South Dakota. That game begins at 4 p.m. at Volunteer Stadium. It will be broadcast to a worldwide audience on ESPN.

Because of COVID-19, no international teams are participating in this year's Little League World Series. To make up the gap in teams, the second-place finishers in each region earned a berth in this year's tournament. Half of the regional winners and half of the regional runners-up will play in the Hank Aaron Bracket. The remainder of the teams will comprise the Tom Seaver Bracket.

Lafayette is playing in the Tom Seaver Bracket.

The winner of the Lafayette/Sioux Falls game will play the winner of the Pennsylvania/Oregon game on Sunday. The losers of those two games will meet in an elimination game on Saturday.

Baseball coach Bruce Lambin joined KPEL's Ian Auzenne on KPEL's Acadiana's Morning News to discuss the Little League World Series and the preparation involved for such a tournament. Click the icon below to hear that interview.

Here's the full Little League World Series bracket.

The Tumbleweaves of Acadiana