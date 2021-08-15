Bossier City Child Donates Chore Money to Buy School Supplies

Get our free mobile app

8-year-old Milla S. is a student at Sun City Elementary in Bossier City and last weekend, she donated all money she earned from chores to help buy school supplies for those in need!

Milla made the donation this past Friday, August 6, 2021, at the drive-thru COVID-19 vaccination clinic being held by LSU Health Shreveport at Airline High School. Bossier Schools were also on-site for the two-day event for the annual United Way of Northwest Louisiana's 'Fill the Bus' campaign. All of the school supplies and donations collected have been earmarked specifically for Bossier Parish students.

Little Milla told KTAL/KMSS, 'I’m really excited because I just want those kids out there to have good school supplies like other people because they shouldn’t be treated differently.' I don't know about you, but I think our world could use a few more Millas!

Meanwhile, in Caddo Parish, Shreveport Mayor Adrian Perkins announced that the city has partnered again with Furniture Express and Dollar Mania to provide school uniforms to students in need. For the fourth year in a row, the two businesses are providing $250 vouchers to Caddo Parish Schools. Parents will then be contacted by the school district to pick up their vouchers.

Here's to a happy, healthy, and productive school year for all of our local kids!

