IBERVILLE PARISH, LA — The Iberville Parish Sheriff's Office responded to reports of a shooting inside a bar late Tuesday night.

When deputies arrived, they discovered 51-year-old John Green II, a convicted felon, was illegally in possession of a gun, which was fired inside the bar, striking a woman nearby. The woman was transported to a nearby hospital to receive treatment for a non-life-threatening injury.

Green was arrested at the scene and now faces the following charges:

Aggravated second-degree battery

Possession of a firearm by a convicted felon

Possession of a firearm on the premises of an alcoholic beverage outlet

Resisting an officer

Multiple probation violations

Sheriff Brett Stassi with the Iberville Parish Sheriff's Office released a statement following the shooting, saying, “This incident could have easily ended in tragedy. Guns and alcohol do not mix, and bringing weapons into bars is illegal. We will not tolerate this kind of reckless behavior.”

Green is in custody at the Iberville Parish Jail, and the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with additional information regarding this case is urged to contact the Iberville Parish Sheriff's Office.

