He's growing.

The internet is reacting to a recent photo of Barron Trump. He is no longer the small kid we saw walk into the White House with his parents.

Barron Trump, who is 16 years old, now stands at 6"7' and the internet can't seem to fathom how tall he is.

In a photo, Barron is seen standing near someone and as you see here, he is towering over the lady next to him.

Since this photo has surfaced, the internet is reacting to how tall Barron now is, and some are having a lot of fun with it.