Lafayette officials say they have increased patrols and undercover operations in city parks after repeated complaints about lewd conduct, solicitation, and drug activity. A recent KLFY report shows the Lafayette City Marshal’s Office collaborating with the Lafayette Police on coordinated stings aimed at deterring illegal activity and making parks safer for families.

Undercover stings lead to arrests

Lafayette Police said an undercover effort by the Narcotics Unit focused on lewd acts and drug activity at multiple parks and resulted in 10 arrests.

The department said it will continue working with the Marshal’s Office to enforce park rules and improve public safety.

“This isn’t new,” residents sound off on social media

After the story was posted to KLFY’s social channels, many commenters said versions of this behavior have been reported for “years” and even “decades” around certain parks, pointing to locations near busy corridors and recalling past TV coverage.

Their consensus: they welcome enforcement but wonder why it took so long to intensify it.

Marshal’s Office now patrolling city parks

The City Marshal’s Office has assumed a formal role in park safety and says its goal is to make public spaces safer for kids and families.

Recent interviews with Marshal Reggie Thomas describe the office’s expanded park patrol mission in Lafayette as part of broader community safety efforts.

How to report suspicious activity

Officials encourage park users to report solicitation, harassment or other suspicious behavior right away. For emergencies call 911.

For non-emergency tips, contact Lafayette Police or the Lafayette City Marshal’s Office so officers can direct patrols to problem areas.

See the full KLFY report here.