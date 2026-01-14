The Lafayette Police Department has announced the arrest of three individuals in connection with a shooting that occurred Tuesday evening in the 500 block of Bertrand Drive.

Police say the incident began around 7:22 p.m. when officers were dispatched to a shooting in progress. Upon arrival, officers located one individual suffering from a gunshot wound. Authorities confirmed the injury was non-life-threatening, and the victim was transported to a local hospital for treatment.

Altercation Escalated Into Gunfire

According to investigators, the shooting stemmed from an altercation between the involved parties that escalated into gunfire. Police did not release details regarding what sparked the confrontation, but witnesses say the scene involved damage to surrounding property.

Video from the Facebook Page 'On The Scene Clearly' showed the aftermath of the incident.

Following what police described as a swift investigation, officers were able to identify and apprehend multiple suspects connected to the incident.

Charges Filed Against Three Suspects

Police identified the following individuals, all of Lafayette, as those arrested in connection with the shooting:

Tylus Broussard , 19, faces charges including aggravated battery with a firearm, two counts of aggravated assault with a firearm, aggravated criminal damage to property, possession of marijuana, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

, 19, faces charges including aggravated battery with a firearm, two counts of aggravated assault with a firearm, aggravated criminal damage to property, possession of marijuana, and possession of drug paraphernalia. Travarious Vincent , 19, was charged with aggravated assault with a firearm and aggravated criminal damage to property.

, 19, was charged with aggravated assault with a firearm and aggravated criminal damage to property. Mason Williams, 21, was charged with obstruction of justice related to evidence.

All three suspects were transported and booked into the Lafayette Parish Correctional Center without incident.

Investigation Continues

While arrests have been made, police say the investigation remains active and ongoing. No additional details have been released at this time.