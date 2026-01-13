According to the Lafayette Police Department, officers responded to reports of a shooting in progress around 7:22 p.m. on January 13, 2026, in the 500 block of Bertrand Drive.

Upon arrival, officers located one individual suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. Police said the injury was non-life-threatening, and the victim was transported to a local hospital for medical treatment.

Altercation Led To Gunfire

Preliminary information released by police indicates the shooting stemmed from an altercation between the involved parties that escalated into gunfire. Investigators have not released details about what led to the confrontation or how many individuals were involved.

Get our free mobile app

Police emphasized that the investigation remains active and ongoing, and additional information will be provided as it becomes available.

Scene Spanned Multiple Businesses

While police have not identified a specific business in their release, a report from News 15 stated the shooting occurred near businesses along Congress Street across from Cajun Field, including the parking lot outside Freddy’s Frozen Custard and Steakburgers.

News 15 also reported visible damage to nearby storefronts, with bullet holes observed in the glass doors of surrounding businesses. Crime scene tape was stretched across a wide area as officers searched for evidence.

No Arrests Announced

As of the latest update from police, no arrests have been made in connection with the shooting. Authorities have not said whether a suspect has been identified.

The Lafayette Police Department continues to ask anyone with information related to the incident to come forward as the investigation continues.