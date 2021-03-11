Biden Directs Louisiana, And Country, To Open Vaccines By May

Get our free mobile app

President Joe Biden made his first national address as President tonight from the White House. He marked the one-year milestone since the World Health Organization named the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic.

During the President's address, he discussed COVID vaccines at length, including the partnership brokered between Johnson & Johnson and Merck to have one competitor manufacture the other competitor's vaccine. He also focused on the increasing amount of vaccines that is becoming available every week and the surplus we will have by Summer.

President Biden then directed all levels of Government, from State to Tribal, to make every adult in America eligible for a COVID vaccine in their local jurisdiction by May 1st.

Louisiana has already taken a large step towards this goal. Earlier this week, the state expanded vaccine eligibility, immediately, to those in the state who are 16-years-old and older, who match at least one of these qualifications:

moderate to severe asthma

cerebrovascular disease

cystic fibrosis

hypertension or high blood pressure

immunocompromised state from blood or bone marrow transplant, immune deficiencies, HIV, use of corticosteroids or use of other immune weakening medicines

neurologic conditions, such as dementia

liver disease

overweight

pulmonary fibrosis

thalassemia

type 1 diabetes mellitus

cancer

chronic kidney disease

chronic obstructive pulmonary disease

down syndrome

heart conditions, such as heart failure, coronary artery disease or cardiomyopathies

immunocompromised state from solid organ transplant

obesity or severe obesity

pregnancy

sickle cell disease

smoking

type 2 diabetes mellitus

These qualifications cover many in Louisiana, but not all. With this wide eligibility for vaccines, Louisiana is already close to achieving the level of eligibility well ahead of the President's deadline.