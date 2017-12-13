Two Bodies Found In St. Landry Parish Lake (UPDATED)

UPDATE: St. Landry Parish investigators say they have identified the man found in a lake along with a missing woman. The body of 30-year-old Anthony Michael Murray is the man whose body was found in the lake this week along with a woman who was reported missing from an Alexandria motel.

UPDATE: 21-year-old Lia Ali Kazan has been identified as the woman whose body was found in Lake Dubisson. St. Landry Parish Sheriff's Office spokesman Major Eddie Thibodeaux says a second body, a male, was also found but will not be identified until next of kin is notified.

**************************************

Authorities in St. Landry Parish are investigating the finding of a 21-year-old woman’s body in Lake Dubisson.

The body was found this morning, but a search was started Sunday after a fisherman reeled in an unusual item from the lake according to Sheriff Bobby Guidroz.

"He was out casting with his rod and reel and he hooked a purse. When he brought it in, he found some personal items that belonged to a female and information that identified her."

Guidroz says the woman shows a Shreveport address but they believe she was visiting friends in Alexandria. Family members notified deputies she was abducted while there. Guidroz says deputies are hoping to find a lead to identify a suspect.

"Hopefully there's evidence there that they can use to identify the suspect that kidnapped her and killed her."

Authorities are trying to view camera footage from nearby rest stops to see if they can identify who or how the female was abducted. Guidroz says the video is spotty at best however and are seeking the public’s help.

"When they do pick up an image of a vehicle or a person, you cannot identify a license plate or a vehicle because of the distance."