Bomb Squads On The Scene After A Youngsville Raid
Officials with the local bomb squad teams are on the scene at a house in the 400 block of Gallet Road after a raid this morning.
The Lafayette Sheriff's Office went to the house this morning to execute some warrants when the Metro Narcotics Team found some unexploded ordinance.
Lafayette Sheriff's Office spokesman John Mowell says the crews are working to make sure that the ammunition is safe to remove.
Officials from a variety of law enforcement agencies are all on the scene at this Youngsville home.