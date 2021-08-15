Bossier Mayor Takes Hilarious Jab at Adrian Perkins

It didn't take Tommy Chandler long to win over Bossier City residents.

Sure, Tommy Chandler hasn't been mayor of Bossier City very long at all, but as a Bossier resident, he may have just won my vote for life. I haven't met Tommy yet, but I have been told by several people that he has an awesome personality, and a great sense of humor.

Clearly, they know what they're talking about, because Tommy Chandler just won the internet.

In case you didn't know, the Shreveport City Council is considering giving the mayor a pay raise. That's not all that surprising, but the argument used to pitch the idea caught many Shreveporters off guard. In a pitch for a pay raise, Councilman John Nickelson raised some eyebrows while pleading his case. Check out what he said below:

It is ridiculous that a city with a population of about 190,000 pays the mayor $95,000 a year. This sends the wrong message about how critical that role is. I don't think the Mayor of Shreveport should be eating a steak dinner every day, but I don't think he should be eating Whataburger everyday either.

Of course, many people in Shreveport, myself included, would prefer Whataburger every day over a steak dinner.... No one can deny that Whataburger is a delicacy that we're all lucky to have in our lives.

Oh and by the way, incase you are wondering, the Mayor of Shreveport makes $95,000 annually. The Mayor of Bossier City makes $94,000.

Of course, as soon as that quote hit the airwaves and the internet, every one and their momma was getting in on the jokes. It wasn't long before the mayor across the river got in on the action as well.

This evening, Bossier City Mayor Tommy Chandler shared the following post on his Facebook page.

