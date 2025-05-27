Breaux’s Mart, a beloved family-run grocery store located at the corner of Moss Street and Alexander in North Lafayette, has officially been sold after 65 years of serving its community.

First opened on March 22, 1959, by Mac and Wallace Breaux Sr., the store has remained in the same spot for over six decades—growing from a modest neighborhood market into a true community hub.

A Legacy Built on Simplicity: Service, Quality, and Local Roots

Current store manager Chase Breaux, the fourth generation in the family line, says the store’s mission has always been simple: know your customers, serve your community, and go above and beyond.

“We’ve always taken pride in being more than just a grocery store,” Breaux said. “This has been a place where neighbors became friends.”

The personal touch Breaux mentioned has also been backed by quality since day one. The meat counter, still a highlight for many shoppers, proudly reflects the words of Wallace Breaux Sr.: “Compare the way we trim to the competition.”

That Famous Chicken Salad and Home-Cooked Plate Lunches

Over the years, Breaux’s Mart became known for its deli, serving some of the best-priced plate lunches in town and a chicken salad that locals say is worth the trip on its own.

Crowds once lined up when Ron Guidry made a surprise appearance.

Many say they are loyal to Breaux's Mart because of the homegrown produce, local brands, and welcoming atmosphere, which makes shopping there feel like stepping back in time.

Adapting to Change Without Losing Their Roots

While larger chains moved in and grocery trends shifted, Breaux’s Mart quietly focused on its neighborhood, offering healthier options and organic selections and always putting customers first.

“We’ve adjusted over the years, but we never forgot who we’re serving,” Chase said.

A Difficult Decision Made for the Right Reasons

Recently, the Breaux family made the emotional decision to sell the store. “It wasn’t something we decided on a whim,” Breaux noted. “It came down to making the right decision for our family.”

The new owners, the Lyons family—who currently operate Lyons Markets in Jennings, Kaplan, Mamou, and Bunkie—will officially take over at the end of June.

What’s Next for Breaux’s Mart?

While the Lyons family has yet to share their plans for the store publicly, Chase says he’s confident they’ll continue the tradition of quality and care.

“The meat will still be top-notch, the deli isn’t going anywhere." Don't quote me on this, but based on initial feedback to the news of Breaux's selling the store, something tells me they will leave that chicken salad alone.

Thanks to a Family Who Put Lafayette First

For many in Lafayette, Breaux’s Mart was more than just a place to buy groceries—it was a gathering spot, a source of comfort, and a reminder of what hometown service really means.

As the Breaux family steps into a new chapter, the community salutes them for 65 incredible years of service on the Northside.