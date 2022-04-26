Coach Kelly thought this out.

By now you know that LSU Coach Brian Kelly purchased a beautiful home in Baton Rouge, but did you know that there was a reason why he elected to live so close to campus?

This past weekend for the annual Spring Game, I heard that Coach Kelly was hosting several major recruits and that he'd be able to host them at his own house.

Well, it turns out that there is an NCAA rule that allows coaches to host prospects on "unofficial visits" within a mile from the campus at a home or restaurant.

Fast forward to the address for Coach Kelly's new house on East Lakeshore Drive and it is less than a mile from the campus at LSU.

So yes, when it came time for Coach Kelly and his wife to select their home in Baton Rouge, there was a strategy in mind. Stay close to campus (within a mile) and be allowed to host recruits from the comfort of your home.

Official visitors can be hosted by coaches within 30 miles of the main campus.

All in all, Coach Kelly's house allows him to host all recruits because of the proximity of the property to the LSU campus. Yes, the doors are open.

If you're wondering Coach Kelly's house, which is located near the lakes on campus, is 5,000 sq. ft. and he reportedly purchased it for just over $3 Million.

By the way, for years college coaches have rented condos near campuses around the country to host future prospects. The NCAA rule about hosting prospects is well-known throughout the college coaching profession.

To read more on the strategy of Coach Kelly's house and its location, click HERE.

Here are just a few photos of the home on East Lakeshore Drive that recruits will be visiting while in Baton Rouge.

