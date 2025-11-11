Former LSU head football coach Brian Kelly is now taking the university to court, alleging LSU is attempting to retroactively fire him “for cause” in a move that could prevent him from receiving the full buyout outlined in his contract.

Kelly, who was relieved of his duties in late October following LSU’s loss to Texas A&M, filed a 48-page petition in East Baton Rouge Parish. In the filing, Kelly claims he was told at the time of his dismissal that it was related strictly to team performance. Now, according to the lawsuit, LSU has taken the position that he was never “formally terminated” and is attempting to assert grounds for a “for cause” firing.

What Kelly’s Lawsuit Says

The legal filing states that LSU representatives informed Kelly’s camp for the first time this week that they believe conduct existed that would justify a for-cause dismissal. Kelly’s legal team denies that any such behavior occurred, stating that LSU had always publicly and privately acknowledged that the firing was performance-related.

Kelly is seeking a declaratory judgment confirming that he was fired without cause, which would entitle him to nearly $54 million in buyout payments through 2031.

Why the Buyout Matters

Under Kelly’s contract, a for-cause firing would wipe out most of LSU’s financial obligation. LSU reportedly offered settlement payments of $25 million and later $30 million shortly after his firing, but Kelly rejected both offers.

LSU has declined public comment.

What Happens Next

The case now moves into the legal system. Meanwhile, LSU continues its football transition under new leadership, while also searching for a new coach. One can't help but wonder if all of this will have an impact on who wants to come to Baton Rouge to lead the Tigers.