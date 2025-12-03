One of Lafayette’s well-known local burger spots is preparing for a change. Broaddus Burgers has officially announced it will be closing its Congress Street location at the end of December. The final day of service at that location will be Sunday, December 21.

In a statement shared with the public, the restaurant described the decision as a necessary step to regroup and prepare for its next phase of growth. While the Congress location will be closing, the Broaddus Burgers brand is not going anywhere.

Future Focus Shifts to Kaliste Saloom Road Location

All attention will now shift to the Broaddus Burgers location on Kaliste Saloom Road. Management confirmed several changes and expansions are already planned for that restaurant, including the return of table side service, new menu specials, and a renewed focus as a full service family restaurant.

Beginning after December 21, Saturday Brunch Buffets and Sunday Plate Lunches will officially move to the Kaliste Saloom location. Sunday Plate Lunches will begin at that location starting December 7.

The restaurant also announced expanded hours on Mondays and Tuesdays, staying open until 9 pm both nights.

A Thank You to Staff and the Lafayette Community

Broaddus Burgers took time to thank its Congress Street team for their dedication and hard work over the years. They also thanked customers in advance for their support during the transition.

Customers are encouraged to continue visiting Broaddus Burgers at the Kaliste Saloom location as the restaurant enters its next chapter.

More updates are expected to be announced soon.