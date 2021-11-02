Buffalo Wild Wings In Lake Charles Announces Grand Opening Date

We have all been watching Buffalo Wild Wings in Lake Charles being built from the ground up. The new location is not that far away from the old location which was inside of the Target Shopping center on the corner of West Prien Lake Road and Nelson Road.

A couple of weeks ago, they posted some pictures of the inside of the new restaurant and we shared them with you. it is super nice. Check out the pictures here. Here is a preview of one picture below.

Buffalo Wild Wings Lake Charles (Photo provided by Michael Boyer)

People have been wondering when the new Buffalo Wild Wings (BWW) will be open but wait no longer because we have the answer for you!. Buffalo Wild Wings has announced that the new restaurant will open to the public this Monday, November 8th.

After the announcement, they have been posting information on the restaurant and that they are training all their current and new team members this week leading up to the big opening.

Buffalo Wild Wings in Lake Charles (pic provided by Michael Boyer)

They said that they want to make sure the customer receives a great experience while enjoying your favorite sporting event they have been re-training every current employee and all 45 new employees.

The owners of Buffalo Wild Wings are called Aspire2B and also own the Arby's which is next door to BWW. Arby's opened up last week in Lake Charles and folks flocked to the new restaurant to get some good eats.

Get ready Lake Charles and Southwest Louisiana, Buffalo Wild Wings will open this Monday, November 8th.