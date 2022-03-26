Burger King’s New Ice Cream Looks Very Familiar

For most of my adult and semi-adult life, I have been involved in the world of advertising. That means I know a thing or two about telling a story or two. In my professional life, I have romanced the joys of raw meat, had people sing songs about concrete, and I was once the voice of an angry prostate gland.

MD Anderson Cancer Center via YouTube MD Anderson Cancer Center via YouTube loading...

Like many of you, I am intrigued by the edges of the envelope that some advertisers are willing to push. How many of you remember this doozy from Kmart?

We all know the actors are saying "shipped" but we also all know what we are all thinking and that is why you remembered that commercial. And if we are being honest, I don't think anyone makes a connection between faecal matter and Kmart but they do remember the point of the commercial which is you can have items shipped from Kmart.

Burger King is now sticking their toes in the edgy side of advertising by comparing its brand new ice cream to the same stuff that K-Mart made you think about.

This advertisement from Burger King Brazil seems to show a strong kinship between the fast-food giant's new ice cream and a certain emoji that most of us overuse on our phones. Hey, they even put the googly eyes on it.

The memorable image plays well with Burger King's message that their new ice cream is void of all of the unnecessary, for lack of a better word, poop. In other words, there are no artificial ingredients.

Love Unconditional via YouTube Love Unconditional via YouTube loading...

Granted this commercial is currently running in South America. I am sure the folks at BK are hoping to get a gauge of how it might play in the United States. So, how about it? Does an ice cream cone that looks like poop make you hungry?

We can only bet that the advertising agency that created the commercial is hoping like heck it does. Otherwise, the "soft serve" will hit the fan, if you know what I mean.