One of Acadiana's most beloved donut shops will be closing one of its locations soon.

Cajun Market Donut Company has announced via a social media post that it will shuddering the Rue Louis XIV location in Lafayette in early March.

As you'll see in the post below, the owners say this isn't a "goodbye" but instead a "see you again soon" as they have plans for expansion currently in the works.

As the post says, the other Cajun Market Donut Company locations will remain in business. Those locations include:

1812 W. Pinhook Rd. - Lafayette

125 Courthouse St. - Breaux Bridge

115 Derek Plaza Dr. Suite 111 - Carencro

Cajun Market Donut Company Rue Louis XIV, Facebook Cajun Market Donut Company Rue Louis XIV, Facebook loading...

It appears that Cajun Market Donut Company has been in the Rue Louis XIV location for about six years. (Before that it was a Meche's.)

Here's a picture from the grand opening back in January 2016.

Cajun Market Donut Company is a traditional donut shop that features all the great traditional donuts and flavors but also does fabulous kolaches, biscuits, stuffed breads and king cakes.

While we hate to see any local business close its doors, we sure wish them well in whatever expansion plans they have in store.